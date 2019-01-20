Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter weather winds down

Our weekend winter storm is slowly working away from the region today, leaving snow and ice covered roads behind. As we head into the week ahead, Old Man Winter has some more stuff to throw our way.
Many roads are covered with snow and ice to start our Sunday and travel is not recommended. Blowing snow and small drifts are even an issue in several areas. The steady falling snow tapers off in eastern Kentucky this morning, but a few flurries or snow showers will be possible through the day.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
