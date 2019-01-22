Chris Bailey’s forecast: A small break before more winter weather

We have a small break in the harsh cold and snow out there today, but our next system is set to roll in on Wednesday. Before then, temps make a run into the 40s today! Woot!
Another big temperature swing will lead to more winter weather rolling in here tomorrow. This is a setup that can throw down accumulating snow into much of the region, with additional snow makers lurking this weekend into next week.
The Wednesday system that has the chance to throw some decent winter precipitation accumulations on us after a period of rain. That rain breaks out along and ahead of a cold front moving in by Tuesday night and Wednesday. A major temp drop occurs just behind the front, with a lot of precipitation still falling. That results in a change from rain to sleet and freezing rain then snow.
