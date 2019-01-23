Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter crashes back in tonight

Old Man Winter never really left, but he’s about to flex some more muscle out there today. This is looking like a scaled down version of what we went through this pass weekend.
Here’s a breakdown:
- Rain moves in from west to east early today. This is along and ahead of our cold front moving in.
- Temps ahead of this front will reach the 50s across central and eastern Kentucky. Temps behind this crash through the 30s and into the 20s. That crash happens very quickly.
- A period of mix to snow is likely as the cold hooks up with the back edge of the precipitation shield. With a wave of low pressure developing along this, the best snow potential is across the eastern half of the state.
- Light accumulations are a good bet, with some pockets of higher totals showing up. This will be pretty slushy.
- As temps drop, expect another flash freeze into the wee hours of Thursday morning. Delays and cancellations are very possible.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments