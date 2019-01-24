Franklin County deputy jailer accused of having inappropriate relationship with inmate

Under Main, a website launched five years ago to “unearth” little-known aspects of the region’s arts and culture scene and become a voice for the arts community, is getting a higher profile.

The website, which became a non-profit organization three years ago, began this week partnering with WEKU-FM for a regular segment on the weekly public affairs program Eastern Standard, hosted by Tom Martin, one of Under Main’s founders. In addition to three weekly broadcasts on 88.9 FM, the program is available online (Esweku.com), as a podcast and on the WEKU app.