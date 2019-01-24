Franklin County deputy jailer accused of having inappropriate relationship with inmate

A deputy jailer in Franklin County is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the jail where he worked, according to news reports.
Brandon Scott Price, 26, is facing a charge of third-degree sodomy, according to court records.
Price is accused of having “deviate sexual intercourse” with an inmate, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Franklin County Jailer Rick Rogers contacted police when he suspected a deputy jailer was involved in criminal activity, according to The State Journal.
Price is being held in the Shelby County jail, according to the jail’s website. His bond has not been set.
