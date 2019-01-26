Chris Bailey’s forecast: Bitterly cold temps and snow ahead

We are wrapping up the weekend with a touch of light rain and light snow early in the day, but the focus is on the week ahead. A massive arctic air outbreak is coming our way, bringing bitterly cold temps and snow.
Our Arctic front is going to slam in here Monday night and will feature a wave of low pressure along it. As we have talked about, most of the precipitation falls behind the front, giving us our region the increasing potential to put snow on the ground. That’s especially true for central and eastern parts of Kentucky.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments