Boyle County deputy injured by rock thrown at his cruiser

A Boyle County deputy was injured Sunday morning when a rock tossed from a moving vehicle crashed through his cruiser’s windshield and hit him in the face.
The deputy, identified by the sheriff’s office as Philip Dean of Boyle County, lost control of his vehicle about 4:45 a.m., which rolled over several times.
The sheriff’s office said Dean was sent to the hospital and his injuries were non-life threatening.
The deputy was en route to investigate reports that someone was throwing rocks at semis just outside of Danville on KY 134 in the Old Bridge area on Lexington street.
At least two people were in a dark-colored passenger car from which the rocks came, said the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 859-238-1220.
