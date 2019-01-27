Louisiana-based search team ‘packed and ready’ to help in search for Savannah Spurlock

A search and rescue team that has helped look for missing people around the country says that, if they are needed, they are ready to come to Kentucky to help in the search for Savannah Spurlock.
The Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team, which is made up of volunteers and 13 specialized search dogs, is “packed and ready” to help in the search for Spurlock if they are given approval by police, said Toney Wade, the team’s commander. They are expecting to be given approval by a detective Monday, Wade said.
Spurlock, a Richmond woman and mother of four, has been missing since Jan. 4, when she was seen on surveillance video leaving The Other Bar in Lexington.
Richmond Police and Kentucky State Police have been working to find Spurlock for weeks, and Wade said in a phone interview Sunday night that he’s spoken with her family and offered to lend his team’s experience in finding missing people.
Wade said if police say that they can use his team’s help, they will begin the trip to Kentucky almost immediately.
Once the team begins a search, they work with police to find out important areas where there might be signs of a missing person. Then the team sets out with volunteers and with the help of dogs trained to pick up smells from clothing, tracking dogs and dogs that can detect human remains, Wade said.
Since announcing their plans to come to Kentucky, Wade said the team has received an outpouring of offers of support from people in the area.
“Our hope all the time is for her to return home unharmed,” Wade said. “If that’s not the case, if we get closure for the family or someone else gets closure for her family, we want them to get that.”
In Garrard County on Jan. 8, three men were questioned in connection with Spurlock’s disappearance. The men were released.
On Jan. 22, police carried out a search warrant at a Garrard County property connected to one of the men who was questioned, according to LEX18.
Wade and his team were involved in the recent search for Emily Wade, a Kentucky native who went missing in Texas. Emily Wade, who was of no relation to Toney Wade, was found dead in a creek on Jan. 21. Her death was ruled accidental, according CBS DFW, a local news station in the area.
The Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team began several years ago when a group of firefighters saw the need for a group of volunteers trained in searching for missing persons. In the last two or three years, the group has gained popularity and been called in to help on cases across the country.
“It doesn’t matter what team makes the find ... it‘s just the amount of people there and the amount of feet on the ground, eyes on the ground, all working as one trying to get her home,” Wade said in the Facebook announcement Sunday.
