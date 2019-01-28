Chris Bailey’s forecast: Artic front arrives tonight

We have a decent weather day taking shape, then the bottom falls out tonight. That’s when an arctic front slams into the region, bringing a period of snow followed by bitterly cold temperatures for the rest of the week.
As of this writing, a Winter Storm Watch had been issued for southeastern Kentucky into Tuesday. I suspect much of this area and surrounding areas may be in a Winter Weather Advisory before all is said and done.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
