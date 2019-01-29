Chris Bailey’s forecast: Bitterly cold temps push in

A dangerously cold air mass is pushing into the region and will bring brutally cold wind chills with it. Accompanying this arctic air will be a couple of snow chances, one early this morning then another later tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for parts of the region early today, with Wind Chill Advisories starting later tonight into Wendesday
