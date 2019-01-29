State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Bitterly cold temps push in

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

A dangerously cold air mass is pushing into the region and will bring brutally cold wind chills with it. Accompanying this arctic air will be a couple of snow chances, one early this morning then another later tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for parts of the region early today, with Wind Chill Advisories starting later tonight into Wendesday

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

  Comments  