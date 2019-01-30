Chris Bailey’s forecast: Dangerously cold wind chills and snow

When I write about ‘harsh winter weather’, today is what I’m talking about. Some snow and blowing snow are adding to the dangerously low wind chills to make this a weather day more typical of the Canada than Kentucky.
The early day snow system is a high impact travel event. An inch or so of arctic snow will fall in many areas, with blowing and some drifting snow showing up. This is actually making for some pretty awesome scenes playin out. Unfortunately, many roads are snow covered and may not improve much throughout the day. Stay safe if you’re travelling.
