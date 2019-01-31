State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: One more winter system before it turns milder

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

Bitterly cold air finally starts to ease today, with milder air moving in over the weekend. Between the two comes another winter weather maker later tonight and into Friday.

A little bit of light snow falls early this morning in the south and that may cause additional slick spots to develop.

While today isn’t as cold as Wednesday, a messy system moves in tonight into Friday. This is likely to mean a third straight day of school closings in many areas. As I mentioned earlier, the models are going to struggle with low-level arctic cold. That leads to colder air hanging tougher, leading to a better snow and freezing rain risk.

