Investigation underway after Kentucky family of three found dead

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a family of three was found dead on Thursday in Green County.
Investigators were called to a home on Bill Jones Road, which is about 12 miles south of Greensburg, at about 9:50 a.m., according to state police.
When troopers arrived, they found the bodies of 59-year-old James London, his wife, 59-year-old Carolyn London and their son, 40-year-old Jasper London all of Greenburg. The three died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to state police.
The case is being investigated as a possible murder/suicide, according to state police. Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on the three at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.
