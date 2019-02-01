Affidavit reveals why 3 Kentucky family members were targeted for murder

A recently filed affidavit in a federal firearms case is shedding new light on a 2017 Whitley County triple homicide case where three Indiana men were recently arrested on murder charges.
The trio apparently didn’t think anyone was there when they arrived at the residence because the homeowner’s vehicle wasn’t there. Armed, they forced their way inside looking for a safe belonging to the homeowner, which they thought would contain drugs or cash. Then they ran into the homeowner’s three family members inside, who were all killed, according to the affidavit.
Williamsburg police announced on Jan. 18, 2019, that Jeremy Scott Hatfield, 34, Darnell L. Chivers, 38, and Anthony L. Hester, 33, who was also known as “Tony G,” had all been arrested and were charged with three counts of murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Robert Mack “Little Man” Kennedy III, who had just turned 16 years old; his mother, Emogene Ormae Gardner-Bittner, 36; and her husband and Kennedy’s stepfather, Christopher Michael Bittner, 24, were all found dead on Sept. 13, 2017, at a 1602 Deep Branch Road residence.
Shortly before 5 p.m. that day, Kathy Faulkner, Emogene’s mother, called 911 reporting that she had found her daughter dead at the residence.
Faulkner owned the residence but her daughter, grandson and son-in-law had been staying there while she was away from home.
Kathy Faulkner found Emogene with a bag over her head inside the house. The other two victims were found outside the house.
“It looks like they put a bag over her head. Oh, my God!” Kathy Faulkner told a dispatcher during a 911 call. “I have been having some problems out of some guys in Indiana, but I think that they put them in jail or something. I don’t know.”
On Thursday, Chivers was indicted in U.S. District Court in London, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The next day, ATF Special Agent Todd Tremaine filed an 11-page affidavit that lays out some of the events that allegedly lead up to the killing.
Kathy Faulkner told Tremaine, Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird and Detective Bobby Freeman during a Jan. 4, 2019, interview that she had been in a relationship with Chivers in 2017, and met him while he was incarcerated in Indiana, according to the affidavit.
August 2017 incident
During an incident in early August 2017, Chivers allegedly took a quantity of heroin from Faulkner’s residence and a Cadillac Escalade truck, Tremaine’s affidavit stated.
Faulkner then contacted Chivers and asked him to return the heroin and her vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Faulkner told police that Chivers returned to Whitley County on Aug. 17, 2017, with a cooperating defendant, and a black male, who went by the name “Tony G,” the affidavit stated.
Faulkner traveled to Walmart with the three men, and while they were inside the store, she left in the vehicle by herself and returned to her residence, according to the affidavit.
Faulkner was at the residence with some armed friends when Chivers and the other two men arrived there after getting a ride from the store.
An argument ensued, someone called the police, and Chivers poured some heroin on the floor of Faulkner’s residence, the affidavit stated.
Chivers’ two companions then hid in the woods prior to police arriving because they were on probation in Indiana. Kennedy escorted the two men into the woods, according to the affidavit.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department arrived and escorted Chivers from the residence.
Unbeknownst to Chivers and his companions is that while they were at Faulkner’s residence, two of her friends – one of whom was a juvenile – located a backpack in the Escalade that contained two handguns, zip ties, gloves and other items. The two took both guns from the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Later that day after apparently learning that the guns were missing, Bittner visited one of the two friends asking for the guns to be returned. One of the guns, a .40 caliber handgun, was returned to her, but the friend kept the other gun, which is a Colt .38 caliber detective special revolver. It was later turned over to Williamsburg police, the affidavit stated.
On Dec. 31, 2018, a cooperating defendant confirmed Faulkner’s story and told police that he travelled with Chivers and another man, who he knew only as “Tony G” to Whitley County in August 2017, and learned after they got here that Chivers and Faulkner were in a dispute over the Escalade that Chivers was driving.
The killing
About a month later, Chivers, “Tony G”, and the cooperating defendant returned to Faulkner’s residence, but noticed that her vehicle wasn’t there, the cooperating defendant told police.
The three men went to the back door of the residence and forced their way inside, but did not expect anyone to be home, according to the affidavit.
The purpose of the break in was to locate Faulkner’s safe that the men expected to contain cash and/or drugs. Chivers was upset because he felt that Faulkner owed him multiple ounces of heroin, the cooperating defendant told police.
During the time of the break-in, Chivers was allegedly armed with an AR-15 rifle, and “Tony G” was armed with a handgun. When they got inside, they encountered Faulkner’s daughter, her son-in-law, and grandson inside the residence, the cooperating defendant told police.
The cooperating defendant told police that all three were strangled using zip ties, and that after the killings bleach was poured throughout the residence and on the bodies in an attempt to get rid of any DNA evidence, according to the affidavit.
Chivers denies involvement
Chivers told police during a Jan. 30, 2018, interview that he knew Faulkner, she allegedly had stolen his vehicle, and she had her friends pull guns on him. He also told police that he was at Faulkner’s residence in August 2017, and that some guys took two firearms while he was there and that he dumped out three ounces of Faulkner’s heroin, the affidavit stated.
Chivers denied having any involvement in the murder of Faulkner’s family, but admitted that he wanted to rob Faulkner’s supplier in Ohio, who reportedly had “bricks” of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, according to the affidavit.
