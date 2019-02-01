Infections linked to Ky. company that allegedly gave contaminated vaccinations at workplaces

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is warning people about infections resulting from vaccinations that were administered at workplaces in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio since Sept. 1.
The company that provided the vaccines is Location Vaccination, which is based in Mount Sterling and provided vaccines primarily at businesses in Central Kentucky.
Besides causing infection, the vaccines might not have been effective in preventing illness, the health department said.
“If you received vaccine from this provider, we strongly encourage you to consider getting another round to ensure you are fully immunized and not at risk for contracting illness,” Dr. Jeff Howard, public health commissioner, said in a news release. “We believe negative side effects associated with this investigation to be linked to improper storage and handling of the vaccine. We want to emphasize that there is no evidence to suggest that there is an issue with the vaccine supply. The provider has stopped vaccinating and there is no continuing risk to the public.”
The department said contamination is thought to be what caused the infections.
People who have gotten infections from the vaccinations have reported redness, pain, tenderness, swelling and hard lumps or nodules at the injection site. Symptoms can develop more than 12 weeks after receiving the vaccine, the department said. The health department said the infections probably won’t go away on their own, so people who have them should seek medical care.
Employers who offered vaccines through Location Vaccination or its representatives should notify their employees immediately and contact the Department for Public Health at (502) 564-3418, according to the news release.
The department said Location Vaccination is “owned and operated by Fairshinda Sabounchi McLaughlin under the medical license of Dr. Paul E. McLaughlin.”
The Department for Public Health is still encouraging people to receive vaccinations for flu, hepatitis A and other preventable diseases.
