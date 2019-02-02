Chris Bailey’s forecast: Mild weather wraps up the weekend

We have another very mild and awesome weather day across central and eastern Kentucky. This mild air rolls into the first of the week ahead, but bigger changes start to show up soon thereafter. Old Man Winter looks to fight back into the picture before the week is finished.
Highs today range from the upper 50s to low 60s, making it a super Sunday.
Our first system rolls in here on Monday with just a few showers possible. Temps may spike into the 60s again before any drops show up.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
