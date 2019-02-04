Chris Bailey’s forecast: A very active week

Our weather pattern is about to kick back into high gear with a lot of action moving in. This includes, heavy rain, strong storms, near record highs, snow and a big temp crash. Whew!
Let us begin with today and roll forward. A shower or two is possible as a weak front rolls into the region.
A cold front moves in and hangs around, allowing areas of low pressure to work along the boundary. There is one heck of a temperature gradient showing up with this setup and that will help fuel a lot f precipitation.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
