Chris Bailey’s forecast: A very active week

Our weather pattern is about to kick back into high gear with a lot of action moving in. This includes, heavy rain, strong storms, near record highs, snow and a big temp crash. Whew!

Let us begin with today and roll forward. A shower or two is possible as a weak front rolls into the region.

A cold front moves in and hangs around, allowing areas of low pressure to work along the boundary. There is one heck of a temperature gradient showing up with this setup and that will help fuel a lot f precipitation.

