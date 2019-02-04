Service call solves health mystery
Carol Fristoe’s health was so bad she once passed out seven times in a single day.
“I’d be walking and just pass out,” she said.
She was so weak she would wobble when she tried to walk. She couldn’t get food to stay down. The whites of her eyes had turned red.
“Every hospital I’ve been in the last 10 years said we have no doubt you’re sick, but every test we run comes back normal,” said Fristoe, 67, of Mayfield.
Her weight dwindled to under 100 pounds.
“I walked around like I was a drunk all of the time,” she said.
Last April, Fristoe, 67, of Mayfield passed out in the dining room of her apartment above Outfitter Connection, her store on Mayfield’s court square.
When she woke up in the middle of her carpet, she couldn’t get up. Her hip, leg and neck were broken.
“I laid there almost nine hours,” she said, waiting for an employee to arrive so she could get help.
After four days in Baptist Health Paducah, 30 days of rehabilitation at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and a 30-day stay at Superior Care in Paducah, something strange happened. Fristoe noticed her symptoms had disappeared. At first, she thought it was a miracle.
Months later, when she was able to return to work more than a few hours a day, her symptoms returned.
“I just started getting really light-headed,” Fristoe said. “I sat and cried and said what in the world was going on?”
At that point doctors in both Paducah and Nashville, Tennessee, had checked her head to toe. They made sure her heart was functioning correctly and adjusted her medications. Nothing was helping.
It wasn’t until Dec. 3 that she finally figured out what was wrong.
A customer at the store happened to mention a furnace being out at home during one of the first cold snaps of the winter. About that time, the natural gas-powered furnace in a service closet directly behind Fristoe’s desk kicked on.
Could it be a gas leak?
Fristoe quickly did an internet search. What came up were symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. They included weakness, dizziness, loss of consciousness, nausea or vomiting, dull headaches and, sometimes, red eyes.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas produced by burning gasoline, wood, propane, charcoal or other fuel. According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in a tightly sealed or enclosed space, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels.
When too much carbon monoxide is in the air you’re breathing, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide. That prevents oxygen from reaching tissues and organs. The oxygen-starved portions of the body react with the listed symptoms.
Fristoe called the gas company, which came out immediately. It turned out when Fristoe had the roof repaired years ago, the furnace vent had been blocked. The furnace was venting inside the store and her upstairs apartment.
Far from being upset, Fristoe said she was so relieved to find out what was wrong, she cried.
By the next day, a service technician had installed new piping and properly vented the furnace.
“And I haven’t had any more dizzy spells since then,” Fristoe said.
Having lived with a poisonous gas venting into her home and workplace for a decade or more and survived it, Fristoe said people tell her she’s a living miracle.
“I believe that, too,” she said.
Now, she is telling everyone around her what happened. She is letting people know the gas company is glad to come out and check gas-powered appliances for free, and she is encouraging the use of carbon monoxide detectors.
She said, “I would hate for anybody to go through this, and it’s scary to think I could have died ”¦ and nobody would have ever known what it was.”
