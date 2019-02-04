Chris Bailey’s forecast: A wild weather ride

Mild and wild is a good way to describe the weather pattern of the next few days. Temps will head toward record highs before crashing back to winter a few hours later. In between, a lot of rain looks to fall.
Isolated showers and storms will be noted today, as temps hit the 60s for many.
The front moving in today has a monster temperature gradient along it. Spring air is ahead of it with bitter cold behind it. That front won’t make it through here, but it will allow for additional waves of showers and thunderstorms to develop along it through Thursday. This means an increased threat for local high water issues. The WPC continues to put most of the state in the risk for flooding
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
