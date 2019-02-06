Chris Bailey’s forecast: Flash flood watch

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are rolling across the state and will put down a ton of rain. This will lead to the increasing threat for high water issues through Thursday night.
For this reason, much of the region is under a Flood Watch.
Areas not in that watch need to also be on guard for some high water issues as the axis of heaviest rain continues to focus a little farther south. The new GFS is showing enough rain to cause some big issues.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
