Police release images of items belonging to missing mother Savannah Spurlock

By Morgan Eads

February 07, 2019 08:51 PM

The Richmond Police Department released pictures Thursday night of items missing mother Savannah Spurlock may have had with her when she went missing.

The department released images of a small purse and white iPhone that investigators believe Spurlock had with her when she was last seen on Jan. 4.

Spurlock was captured on surveillance video on the night of Jan. 4 as she left The Other Bar in Lexington with three men. The mother of four was then taken to one of the men’s homes in Garrard County, according to police.

Police have previously said Spurlock left her car, purse and car in Lexington.

The three men who left the bar with Spurlock told investigators that she left the Garrard County house on foot the following morning, according to police. No charges have been filed against the men.

Spurlock’s mother, Ellen Spurlock, has said she believes the men know more than they’re saying.

Spurlock, whose 23rd birthday was Tuesday, is a mother of four, including a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old and infant twins.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.

