Chris Bailey’s forecast: A wintry mix before another flood threat

e have a bit of a wintry mix moving in today, but it’s the heavy rain behind it that will wind up stealing the show. Several inches of rain may fall through Tuesday, leading to an increased threat for flooding.
Today’s wintry mix will be in the form of freezing rain, rain and a touch of snow. It’s the freezing rain that may put a little icy glaze on area roads. That would be enough to cause travel issues to develop, so keep that in mind if you’re on the roads.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments