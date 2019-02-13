Chris Bailey’s forecast: A little winter weather showing up

We have a small break in the active weather pattern, but that’s not going to last long. A return of the busy setup is on the way later this week and that’s going to carry us through next week. But, there’s a twist. Instead of only rain, we have winter weather chances also showing up.
Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs range from the upper 30s to low 40s with a gusty wind making it feel colder, but things are going to be dry.
Valentine’s Day looks milder as temps hit the 50s with clouds on the increase.
The active pattern returns with a cold front moving in Thursday night. That has showers ahead of it, with colder air coming in behind it. That colder setup forces the storm track farther south, bringing the chance for winter weather our way. To systems can bring winter weather this weekend, with another early next week.
