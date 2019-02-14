This town was built by a coal company. Now it’s leading an energy efficiency program.

After years of work, the town of Benham in Harlan County has received $200,000 for an energy efficiency program that residents hope could bring jobs and a better quality of life for this old coal camp community.
The program, called Benham$aves, allows homeowners to install energy efficiency measures in their homes and pay the cost from savings on their electric bill.
The pay-as-you-save method, also called on-bill financing, will allow the utility to use the money as a revolving fund to upgrade additional homes or launch other energy programs in the coming years.
“It’s hard to explain how excited I am about this,” said Carl Shoupe, a retired coal miner and member of the Benham Power Board, the local utility.
In 2015, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, a liberal-leaning environmental and social justice group with 14 chapters and more than 12,000 members across the state, helped raise an initial $120,000 grant for the program.
KFTC’s goal was to raise a total of $500,000, but funding seemed hard to come by after the initial grant.
“We got a lot of pats on the back, but we also got a lot of no’s,” said Chase Gladson, the steering committee representative for the Harlan County chapter of KTFC.
On Wednesday, KFTC and power board members announced that an anonymous donor has given $200,000 to Benham$aves.
“We love the Benham$aves program for so many reasons,” said Andrea Massey, a KFTC member involved in the Benham project.
Massey said the home improvements create opportunity for local jobs, and the revolving-fund structure of the project could allow the community to have a continuous base for future projects.
The $200,000 donation should pay for improvements in about 20 homes. Those, combined with five homes upgraded through the program previously, will account for about 10 percent of all residences in Benham.
The donor challenged KFTC to raise an additional $50,000 for the program over the next year, Gladson said.
Home improvements should begin this spring, he said.
Harlan County magistrate Paul Browning, a Republican, said the program is a good example of people coming together despite party affiliation to solve a local problem.
Browning grew up in Benham and said he “woke up many a’morning and I could see my breath.”
“This is going to make so much difference to every resident that applies,” Browning said. “I know there are children in this area that are waking up cold.”
Benham was built in the shadow of Black Mountain, the state’s highest point, by the International Harvester coal company, according to a history of the Benham Schoolhouse Inn.
In 1909, the company started building houses, schools, a theater and stores for its employees. At its peak, the mines near Benham employed about 1,200 workers.
Following World War II, changes to coal markets and mining technologies led the company to begin transfering the homes and businesses to residents.
The town of Benham incorporated in 1961.
Shoupe said the program is an example of the local community’s economic transition from the declining coal industry.
According to the state Energy and Environment Cabinet, Harlan County has lost nearly 500 coal jobs since the end of 2012.
Benham$aves was inspired by a similar energy-efficiency program called How$martKY, launched by the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED).
Chris Woolery, who heads that program, said residents typically see a 21 percent reduction in power usage after implementing the home improvements.
Most of the residents who use the program are low- or middle-income earners, Woolery said.
“The impacts are tremendous on the communities,” Woolery said. “If we can do this well, that $200,000 can be used over and over again.”
Shoupe said he hopes other Eastern Kentucky communities will see the success of Benham$aves and develop similar community-based projects of their own.
“I envision this as like putting a big light on top of Black Mountain, and it’s shining all over Eastern Kentucky,” Shoupe said. “The entire Eastern Kentucky coal fields can do things to stay alive and stay in these mountains.”
