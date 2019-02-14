Chris Bailey’s forecast: Some sweet weather before winter changes

On this Valentine's Day, we are dealing with a pretty sweet forecast. Mild temps and dry conditions will carry us through the afternoon before changes move in. Those changes could bring some winter weather back to Kentucky.
Let’s begin with Valentine’s Day and roll forward. Temps will be deep into the 50s and may hit 60 in a few areas. This happens on a strong southwesterly wind that can crank to 40mph at times. With the wet ground, a few trees may be knocked down.
Showers arrive Thursday evening and take us into early Friday as a cold front drops in. That boundary stalls near the Kentucky/Tennessee border as low pressure develops and works along it Friday night. That brings rain and snow our way.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments