Chris Bailey’s forecast: Heavy rain threat over the next week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
We have another system rolling across the region today, bringing a brief mix and some rain. This kicks off another very busy setup that can lead to additional high water issues.

Today’s stuff may start as a touch of a mix very early today, but showers quickly take over. Heavy rain is possible in the southeast and that may cause a few local high water issues.  As this system works by, colder air filters back in and may bring a few flurries on Monday.

We will have another system moving in here tonight and Sunday, bringing the potential for a light mix to start. Heavy rain is possible in the southeast through the day, then colder air could bring a few flakes in for Monday.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

