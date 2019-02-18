Chris Bailey’s forecast: A lot more rain for the week ahead

This President’s Day features much colder air and a few snowflakes dancing about the sky. This pattern is not going to be the dominant one of the week as rounds of heavy rain return. This will cause the flood risk to increase in the coming days.
Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs may not get out of the 30s for many, as clouds spit out a few snow showers or flurries.
From here, the pattern turns very active with two big systems targeting a lot of real estate with heavy rains. The greatest potential for flooding this week is from Kentucky southwest into the Tennessee Valley and deep south.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
