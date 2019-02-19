Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter weather before the flood threat

We have another massive storm system moving into the bluegrass state, bringing some winter weather and a whole lot of rain. This is the first of two storms set to impact our region through the upcoming weekend.
This first system moves in this evening and goes through Wednesday night. It likely brings another 1″-3″ of rain to the region. A Flood Watch is already out for just about all of Kentucky.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather.
