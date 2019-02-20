Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking two bigh storm systems

Heavy rains continue to work across the region today, bringing the potential for high water issues. This is the first of two systems to impact the region.
Today’s rainfall comes in waves and may even include some thunder. A general 1″-3″ of rain is likely for much of central and eastern Kentucky through tonight. General flooding and river flooding could become an issue. I will get your tracking tools in a bit.
After a break on Thursday, rain returns for Friday as another major storm system develops across the plains. That will roll toward the Great Lakes, with mild and humid air surging our way ahead of it. This will spawn rounds showers and thunderstorms from Friday night through Saturday night.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments