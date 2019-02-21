Chris Bailey’s forecast: Another big storm on the way

We are dealing with a mainly dry day, but the next system is ready to roll into Kentucky over the next few days. This is going to bring a lot of ugly weather in here and could cause big issues in terms of flooding.
Dry air moves in today, but the next round of rain arrives in the south and southeast tonight into Friday morning. That will bring a renewed threat for high water in those areas. That rain then spreads to the north as our potent plains storm system comes together. Rounds of thunderstorms then kick in Friday night into Saturday as warm air surges in. That warm and unstable air will then crank up strong to severe thunderstorms later Saturday into Saturday night.
All of this action is likely to drop a lot of rain on the region. The numbers from the Euro continue to be scary.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
