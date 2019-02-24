Chris Bailey’s forecast: Flooding rains push away

Even as the heavy rain moves to our east, we continue deal with quite a bit of flooding issues in many areas of central and eastern Kentucky. It’s likely to take a few days before our waterways get closer to normal.
Major flooding issues are ongoing across parts of central and eastern Kentucky early today.
Today continues with very gusty winds that may reach 40mph or greater at times. This is a colder wind coming in from the northwest, giving us temps in the 40s for highs. Lows the next few mornings reach the 20s with dry times continuing.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
