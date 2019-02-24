State

Kentucky sheriff’s deputies rescue man who attempted to drive through flood water

By Morgan Eads

February 24, 2019 09:05 PM

A man was rescued Sunday morning after his car was stuck in several feet of water in Pulaski County.

Deputies were called to Slate Branch Road and Madera Drive at 10:39 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was partially submerged in flood water, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were able to rescue Lars C. Gudal, 83, of Somerset, who was unable to get out of his 1995 Buick, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gudal reportedly told the deputies that he didn’t turn around when he saw that the road was closed because he didn’t think the water was that deep.

Gudal was treated for mild hypothermia and taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for further evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.

