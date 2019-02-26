Chris Bailey’s forecast: Dry weather for a few more days

It’s another day of sunny weather across the region and that sun is exactly what the weather doctor ordered. We get a few more days of the sun before we change it up by the end of the week and into the weekend. March looks to roar in like a cold lion into the first few weeks of the month.
The pattern late this week continues to skew just a little colder as a system passes through here on Thursday, with another to follow later Friday into Saturday. There’s even the chance for a little frozen stuff on the northern side of this second one as it brings much colder air in here behind it.
That sets up a very cold pattern, producing a storm track just to our south.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
