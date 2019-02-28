Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter weather possible.

Much colder air continues to filter into the region today and this is a sign of things to come. The air grows even colder by the weekend and gets absolutely frigid into next week.
A weak system rolls across the state later today, producing some chilly showers. There’s even the chance for a mix across the north this evening.
We have a cold front working in here by late Friday into early Saturday. How far south that front gets will be the determining factor to what happens with the storm system coming behind it for Sunday. The track of that low will dictate what kind of weather you get outside your house.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments