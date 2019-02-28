State

Feds accuse this Kentucky jail of routinely using excessive force on inmates

By Will Wright

February 28, 2019 03:05 PM

Officials at the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg have come under fire in recent months following a riot, multiple inmate escapes and early releases.
A U.S. Justice Department investigation found probable cause to believe the Boyd County Detention Center routinely subjects prisoners to “excessive force” through the use of restraint chairs, chemical agents and electronic control devices.

According to a letter from the Justice Department to the Detention Center, the U.S. Attorney General could file a lawsuit if jail conditions do not improve in 49 days.

The letter says the jail probably violated prisoners’ Fourth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights through its use of excessive force, and by routinely violating “prisoners’ right to bodily privacy” through its use of a restraint chair.

The letter does not elaborate on the use of these measures or how often detention center officials have used excessive force.

In December, five deputy jailers at the Boyd County Detention Center were charged with first degree manslaughter following the death of an inmate.

Michael L. Moore died at the jail in late November. After being called to the scene, Kentucky State Police found his body in a restraint chair.

A Boyd County Circuit Court judge recommended a grand jury investigation Friday after the Boyd County Detention Center failed to notify law enforcement after officials mistakenly released an inmate last week.

