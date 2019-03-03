Chris Bailey’s forecast: A taste of winter moves through

Our winter weather maker is pushing across the state, but thunderstorms in the deep south are zapping a lot of the moisture from it. That means a pretty light event in our part of the world.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for parts of the region through tonight. The best chance for winter weather comes this afternoon and early evening.
Light accumulations of snow show up, with streaks of overachieving snow and streaks of “that’s it?”. The majority of accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
