Chris Bailey’s forecast: A frigid start to the week

It’s a cold pattern controlling our weather through much of the week, but things may turn active again by the end of the week. That could mean more winter weather and the potential for thunderstorms.
Temps stay in the 20s on Monday, some 20-25 degrees colder than normal. Lows tomorrow by Tuesday morning will be in the 10-15 degree range, with a few single digits possible.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
