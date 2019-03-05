Chris Bailey’s forecast: Arctic air to late week changes

It’s another arctic cold weather day across the Commonwealth and this looks to hold on for a few more days before changes sweep in. Those changes mean a lot of wind, milder temps and some weekend thunderstorms.
Let’s begin with the frigid numbers out there today. Highs are back in the 20s, but wind chills are only in the teens. A northwest wind will bring a weak disturbance in here, possibly bringing a few flakes along for the ride.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments