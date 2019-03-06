Chris Bailey’s forecast: A light snow maker before a warm up

It’s another MUCH colder than normal weather day across the bluegrass state, but changes are showing up later in the week. Those changes include everything from the chance for snow to thunderstorms. Basically, it’s typical March weather in Kentucky.
Temps today are around 10 degrees to start things out, but will rebound into the upper 20s and low 30s for most areas. Winds will continue to make it feel a little colder.
The next system moves in here on Thursday and will have a swath of snow on the leading edge of it. This may put down a swath of accumulating snow from northwest to southeast. Exactly where that sets up is still in question, but the models are close in their alignment.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
