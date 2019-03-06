Kentucky landlord sued after allegations of sexual harassment of female tenants

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against a landlord in Northern Kentucky, accusing him of sexually harassing female tenants.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Gus Crank, who manages residential rental property in Dayton, Ky., according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Dayton is east of Cincinnati on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.
The lawsuit alleges that Crank harassed female tenants from 2008 to 2016. He is accused of forcing women to “engage in sexual acts to keep their housing, engaging in unwelcome sexual touching, offering to reduce monthly rental payments in exchange for sex,” and other unwelcome advances, according to the news release.
Crank is accused of threatening to evict women who objected or refused his advances, according to the news release.
“No female tenant should have to suffer sexual harassment as a condition of maintaining housing for herself or her family,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in the news release. “The Justice Department will continue to enforce the Fair Housing Act against property managers and owners who make illegal demands for sex and cause women to feel unsafe in their own homes.”
The lawsuit seeks to get monetary damages paid to victims as well as civil penalties and a court order “barring future discrimination,” according to the news release.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky at 859-685-4823.
Sexual harassment and other forms of housing discrimination can be reported to the Justice Department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov.
