FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Mammoth Cave National Park

A federal investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in Mammoth Cave National Park on Monday, according to news reports and the FBI.
A woman in her twenties was found dead in the park and reported at about 10 a.m., according to the Bowling Green Daily News.
The FBI confirmed on Twitter Monday afternoon that they were investigating a “suspicious death” in the park.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
