Grayson County 11-year-old critically injured when hit by SUV while riding bike

An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday night when he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Grayson County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Debra Boone, 62, of Caneyville was driving west on Millerstown Road when the boy rode his bike into her path, according to a state police release. Boone tried to avoid hitting the boy, but struck him, according to the release.
The boy was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. He was listed in critical condition. Boone was uninjured.
The crash is under investigation.
