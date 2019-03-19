Details released on five tornadoes that struck Western Kentucky last week

After a series of storm surveys in Western Kentucky, the National Weather Service’s Paducah office has determined five tornadoes moved through the region during a storm system on March 14.
At about 9:18 a.m. last Thursday, a tornado touched down and eventually moved past the weather service’s Paducah office. The tornado was on the ground for 16.7 miles, was about 300 yards wide and had winds up to 125 miles per hour, according to the weather service.
One person was injured, at least a dozen homes were seriously damaged and four cows were killed by the tornado, which traveled through McCracken, Ballard and Carlisle counties, according to the weather service.
At 10:10 a.m. another tornado touched down Union County, according to the weather service. The tornado was on the ground for 9.4 miles and was about 100 yards wide with 110 mile-per-hour winds.
One person was injured when their tractor trailer was blown over by the tornado and dozens of trees were snapped or uprooted, according to the weather service.
At 11:14 a.m., a tornado that was on the ground for about 1.25 miles touched down in Henderson County, according to the weather service.
More than an hour later at 12:41 p.m., a tornado that would travel 1.25 miles through Webster and Henderson counties touched down, according to the weather service. It was about 100 yards wide and had winds up to 85 miles per hour.
The last confirmed tornado touched down at 1:16 p.m. in Webster County and stayed on the ground for about 2.3 miles, according to the weather service. The tornado was about 50 yards wide and had winds up to 70 miles per hour.
