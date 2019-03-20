Two found dead after Pulaski County farm house burns

Two people were found dead Wednesday morning in a house that burned in Pulaski County, according to the local sheriff’s office.
Deputies, the Nancy Fire Department and the Faubush Fire Department all were called at about 6 a.m. to a farm house that was burning on Pleasant Point Road, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
The house was completely engulfed in flames when officials arrived. Once the fire was out, firefighters went inside to find the bodies of two adults, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two found dead are thought to be a woman and a man, but have not yet been identified, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.
An investigation into the fire is underway, but foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.
