One man dead, two people injured after Letcher County crash

A man died Thursday morning and two more were injured in a crash in Whitesburg, according to Kentucky State Police.
Michael T. Fugate, 35, of Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to state police.
The crash occurred when the 1994 Chevrolet Beretta Fugate was driving north on Ky. 15 crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Toyota Camry, according to state police.
The driver of the Camry, 50-year-old Cecilia Swiney of Jeremiah, was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., according to state police. She was listed Thursday afternoon as being in critical condition.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
A passenger riding with Swiney, 48-year-old Angela Slone of Isom, was taken to Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Medical Center, according to state police. She was treated and later released.
State police say seat belts were not worn in either of the vehicles involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments