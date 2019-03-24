State

Head-on collision kills two Lewis County

By Linda Blackford

March 24, 2019 10:54 AM

Getty Images
Getty Images

Two women are dead after a head-on collision in Lewis County, police say.

Kentucky State Police responded to a car wreck on Ky 8 in Lewis County at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators found that Kathy G. Hardy, 65, of Vanceburg was driving east on Ky. 8 when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by Arica J. Jarrells, 37, also of Vanceburg.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, which had no witnesses. Kentucky State Police will continue to investigate.

  Comments  