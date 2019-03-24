Head-on collision kills two Lewis County

Two women are dead after a head-on collision in Lewis County, police say.
Kentucky State Police responded to a car wreck on Ky 8 in Lewis County at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators found that Kathy G. Hardy, 65, of Vanceburg was driving east on Ky. 8 when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by Arica J. Jarrells, 37, also of Vanceburg.
Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, which had no witnesses. Kentucky State Police will continue to investigate.
