Monticello resident found dead after shooting in McCreary County

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Wayne County man who was found in McCreary County on Saturday night.
Kentucky State Police said they were called to the scene of a possible shooting on KY 92 in Stearns at about 7 p.m. on Saturday. They found that Jason K. Dishman, 36, of Monticello had been shot during a confrontation. Dishman was taken to the Wayne County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said that foul play is suspected although no arrests have been made at this time. Dishman’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate.
