State

Monticello resident found dead after shooting in McCreary County

By Linda Blackford

March 24, 2019 01:14 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Wayne County man who was found in McCreary County on Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police said they were called to the scene of a possible shooting on KY 92 in Stearns at about 7 p.m. on Saturday. They found that Jason K. Dishman, 36, of Monticello had been shot during a confrontation. Dishman was taken to the Wayne County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that foul play is suspected although no arrests have been made at this time. Dishman’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate.

  Comments  