Family offering reward for information leading to missing mother Savannah Spurlock

The family of missing mother Savannah Spurlock is now offering a reward for information on her whereabouts.
The $10,000 reward was announced on the Facebook page “Missing Savannah” on Monday. The reward will go to the first person or persons with a tip that directly leads to Spurlock, 23, being found safe or recovered, according to the announcement.
Spurlock has been missing since Jan. 4, when she was captured on security camera leaving The Other Bar in Lexington. From there, she is believed to have gone to Garrard County with three men, who have since been questioned, according to Richmond police. No arrests have been made in the case.
The family of Spurlock previously set up fundraisers to help fund a reward, searches and provide a trust for her children. The fundraisers included the sale of custom #SavannahStrong T-shirts.
Any tips in the case must be given directly to law enforcement, according to the announcement of the reward. If Spurlock is found without a tip by a professional search and rescue team, the reward will be donated to the organization.
Tips can be called in to the Richmond Police Department at 859-623-8911.
