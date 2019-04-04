Three hikers are lost in the Red River Gorge. Here’s what’s being done to find them.

Drone’s-eye view of Kentucky’s fall foliage Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017.

Search and rescue teams from Powell and Wolfe counties were searching Thursday morning for three lost hikers in the Red River Gorge.

A Facebook post from the Powell County Search & Rescue team around 12 a.m. Thursday said that Powell and Wolfe search teams were going to Osborne Trailhead “to look for 3 lost hikers that are deep into the Gorge. Prayers as they make their way to them and safely return back. The hikers are wet and cold.”

WYMT-TV reported Thursday morning that crews were able to ping one of the hiker’s phones and that the hikers were possibly under a 100-foot cliff.

