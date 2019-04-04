Report: ‘We always felt .. Tim was alive.’ DNA results on teen found in Kentucky expected today.

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

DNA test results could reveal Thursday whether or not a teen found in Kentucky Wednesday is an Illinois child who went missing in 2011, according to NBC interviews with relatives.

Illinois police are working with law enforcement in Northern Kentucky to determine if a boy who reportedly told authorities he fled his captors is a child who went missing eight years ago.

The FBI’s Louisville and Cincinnati offices are coordinating with police from Newport, Ky., Cincinnati and Aurora, Ill., to determine if the boy is Timmothy Pitzen who has been missing since May 2011 when he was 6 years old, officials from the FBI’s Louisville field office said.

The boy told police that he was Timmothy and that he had escaped from two kidnappers that had been holding him for seven years, Cincinnati news station Fox19 and other media outlets have reported.

Kara Jacobs, Timmothy’s maternal aunt, told NBC Chicago “that family members had yet to meet the teen who is recovering in hospital and that the results of DNA tests confirming his identity are expected to be released Thursday,” NBC reported.

“We always felt very strongly that Tim was alive,” Jacobs said told NBC. “What I’ve prayed about since he’s been gone is that God will keep him close and take care of him. And that maybe by some stroke of luck he was with people who would love him.”

She said Timmothy knew his home address and grandmother’s phone number when he disappeared.

Timmothy’s grandmother, Alana Anderson, told NBC News on Wednesday that she “never stopped thinking about her grandson.”

“His mother left me a letter and she said that he would be with people who would love him and take care of him,” Anderson said. “She felt that her life had come to an end and she was going to end her life and she didn’t want to leave him without good parenting.”

“I just prayed that when he was old enough that he would remember us and contact us,” she said. “That was kind of the best I could hope for,” Anderson told NBC.

Timmothy would be 14 years old now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has said.

He was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., where he had been taken on a trip by his mother, who was later found dead in Rockford, Ill. Timmothy’s mother was found dead by suicide, according to The Beacon-News. She had told police that she’d left the boy with others.

The boy told investigators that he ran from his captors in Sharonville, Ohio, and crossed a bridge into Kentucky, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Investigators in the Sharonville area searched motels there after the boy said he’d been held in a motel, the newspaper reported.