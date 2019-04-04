Kentucky signee Dontaie Allen treated for shoulder injury after wreck, police say

Kentucky signee Dontaie Allen gets standing ovation in Rupp Arena Kentucky basketball signee Dontaie Allen was introduced to the crowd in Rupp Arena during Saturday night's game against No. 1-ranked Tennessee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky basketball signee Dontaie Allen was introduced to the crowd in Rupp Arena during Saturday night's game against No. 1-ranked Tennessee.

University of Kentucky basketball signee Dontaie Allen was treated for a shoulder injury and released from the hospital after a Wednesday crash in Harrison County, a Kentucky State Police spokesman said.

Charles Loudermilk, a public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police post at Dry Ridge, said Thursday that Allen was the driver and only occupant of a vehicle that struck a tree about 7 a.m. Wednesday on Russell Cave Road in Harrison County.

Loudermilk said Allen was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana by ambulance after the accident and was released after being treated.

Loudermilk said he had no information on the extent of the injury.

There were reports Thursday that Allen had suffered a broken collarbone and surgery was required, but the Herald-Leader could not confirm specifics of the injury.

Allen has been traveling from Pendelton County home to Lexington for physical therapy as he recovers from a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

Allen, a 6-foot-6 forward who’s signed with UK, was named 2019 Mr. Basketball in Kentucky earlier this month despite missing the bulk of his senior season at Pendleton County.

Rivals.com rates Allen as a four-star prospect and has him ranked 55th overall in the nation, the Herald-Leader has reported.

UK Athletics will not have a comment, a spokesman said.